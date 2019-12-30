Wrestling event soon in Qatar!

Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) announced the second edition of Superslam to be held at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena on February 21, 2020, according to a statement.

QPW is bringing wrestling sports fans across the Middle East and North Africa an exclusive show featuring wrestling superstars from the US, the UK, France, South Africa, Canada, Austria and Mexico.

Several famous figures will be attending the games.