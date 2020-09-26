A young woman was attacked by 3 men.. The reason?

In France, a young woman was attacked by 3 men, which included beating her in public. The reason was that she wore a skirt that was “inappropriate” from the assailants’ viewpoint, prompting the police to open an urgent investigation into the incident.

According to what the British newspaper “The Guardian” reported, the government denounced the “extremely serious” incident and described it as unacceptable, noting that it coincides with increasing anger in France about physical and verbal abuse in public places, to which women are exposed because of their dress.