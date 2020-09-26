YouTube may deny you a new feature!

Some users of the new “iOS 14” systems for “iPhone” phones complained that one of the new features that were added to these systems did not work.

According to what the “ixbit” website reported from users, the “PIP” or “picture in picture” feature that Apple added to the new “iOS 14” systems does not work for free users of “YouTube” via “Safari” browsers, but it works for users ” YouTube Premium who pay subscriptions to get additional YouTube features.

And the videos posted by some users of iPhone phones show that when watching the video in “full screen” mode on “YouTube” from the aforementioned browser, the clip works without problems, but as soon as you press the secondary screen option to continue browsing through “Safari” the video window disappears completely from the screen .

The “PIP” feature is one of the practical features that were introduced to “iPhones” and was present in some models of Android devices mainly. It enables the user to view pictures or videos in a “secondary screen” on his phone while browsing the Internet or using an application for messaging, for example. Example.

It should be noted that the aforementioned problems with the “PIP” feature encountered some “iOS 14” users in iPhone devices only, and the owners of iPads did not complain about them.