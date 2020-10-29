Zengo launches a new taste in Doha

Zengo is introducing a new ‘Taste of Zengo’ menu, every Monday from 6pm-10pm, providing guests with an innovative taste of Asia.

The new menu is the ideal way to discover Zengo’s authentic dishes, inspired by the world travels of chef Richard Sandoval and the ancient spice routes from Asia to the Far East.

The seven-course menu offers guests an opportunity to enjoy an artful blend of Asian styles and flavours with their friends and family.

A variety of beautifully balanced dishes such as Soft Shell Crab Salad, Wagyu Gyoza, Alaskan Crab Achiote, mouth-watering main courses and a refreshing dessert will be served, ensuring everyone experiences the unique and innovative cuisine at Zengo.

The ‘Taste of Zengo’ menu is priced at QR275 per person, “allowing guests to discover the essence of Zengo while enjoying incredible views of Doha’s skyline” at the Kempinski Residences and Suites Hotel in in West Bay.

The restaurant features a vibrant décor that fuses modern Asian and inventive design, providing the perfect setting to savour marvellous flavours, artfully presented dishes and original beverage creations.

Zengo is open every Sunday to Friday, from 12noon until midnight.