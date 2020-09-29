Zulal Spa: a place that offers a unique service

Zulal Spa is preparing to re-explore traditional Arab and Islamic healing methods to the forefront of the health and wellness sector in Qatar, the region, and the world. And this is at a time when the use of traditional medicine is increasing in the world, and traditional Arab and Islamic medicine is a rich source of ancient curative wisdom and healthy life guidelines, many of which have been forgotten in the current era. Like all traditional medical systems, traditional Arab and Islamic medicine incorporates a holistic approach to health and wellness based on traditional principles drawn from ancient physicians and focuses primarily on healthy lifestyle practices. Many innovative concepts and practices from traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine have been a source of inspiration and have had a major impact on the development of modern medicine.

As the largest wellness destination in the country, the first integrated spa in the Middle East, and the first center for traditional Arab and Islamic healing and healing in the world, the Zulal Spa by Shiva-Sum sets a new standard in the sector. Drawing on the experience accumulated over the years of “Shiva-Som” in meeting the needs of the global audience while maintaining an inextricable connection with the local culture, Zulal Spa is committed to creating health concepts that incorporate the traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine system while showcasing the rich and valuable medical resources of Qatar.

Dr. Jason Kolb, Director of Research and Development at Shiva-Som, said: “Traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine is a vast system that carries great value and is not being used adequately in today’s world. Zulal Spa will be the first spa dedicated to traditional Arab and Islamic medicine. This would enable Zulal Resort to lead this unique medical system on a larger scale and provide a model that includes a wide range of comprehensive treatments derived from traditional Arab and Islamic healing and healing methods.

Dr. added. Kolb: “The principles of Zulal Spa are derived from the Law of Medicine, an ancient text written by the physician and Islamic scholar Avicenna. These principles recognize the importance of promoting health through optimal diet and nutrition, getting adequate rest, adequate physical movement and mental activity, and digestion. Good, and finally fresh air and proper breathing. ”

Zulal Health Resort aims to be a pioneering educational center in the field of comprehensive health and wellness that integrates traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine methods with the mission of stimulating a permanent change in lifestyle and thus contributing to building healthier societies. Zulal Resort was established as a channel of knowledge and aims to reconnect all elements of traditional Arab and Islamic medicine and provide a seamless and unique experience through a menu of health treatments and products that embody the true essence of local culture and heritage.

Mohammed Al-Khater, a consultant integrative medicine, and naturopath, said: “Zulal Spa embodies the exclusive and distinctive desert and sea features of Qatar and the region. It has formulated an extensive list of services and products that display the wonderful effects of our local treasures. These are herbs known to local and regional communities, such as the Sidr tree, which is a distinctive symbol of Qatari heritage, and other newly discovered aromatic plants, such as the Arar plant from northern Qatar, which have a very distinctive smell that will become the distinctive aroma of Zulal Health Resort.